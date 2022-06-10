Local briefs

Troy BOE to meet June 13

TROY — The Troy Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 in the Troy Board of Education office.

Tri-County Board to meet June 15

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday June 15 at 6:45 p.m. A public budget hearing for comment on the Board’s CY2023 Budget will take place from 4-4:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. A Records Commission meeting will commence at 6:15 p.m. or at the conclusion of the Finance Committee meeting to review proposed changes to the board’s records retention schedule.

Whiz Bang Science Show at the Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library in the park behind the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Monday, June 20 at 11 a.m. to see Dr. Dave Sail the Seven Seas in the Whiz Bang Science Show. Explore the science of water – creating clouds, making snow, and even floating bowling balls! Learn why waste is important to us, how submarines work, create liquid layers, and answer the question will it FLOAT or SINK?

Fun for kids in grades K and up. No registration is required. Call the library at 937-339-0502 ext.121 for more information.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Monday Night Book Club at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for a lively book discussion at the library on Monday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. The book selection for the month is “Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by Victoria Schwab. New members are always welcome.

Copies of the book are available at the library or downloadable as an eBook or eAudiobook using the Libby app, and as an eAudiobook on Hoopla, both services are available with your Troy-Miami County Public Library card. No registration is required. For more information, call 937-339-0502 ext. 115.

Monday Night Book Club meets the third Monday of every month.

Upcoming blood drives

MIAMI COUNTY — Help Community Blood Center avoid a summer blood shortage by donating at one of the following blood drives:

• The Bradford High School community blood drive Monday, June 20 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave.

• The Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Step Up to the Plate” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The goal of the “Step Up to the Plate” summer blood drive campaign is to encourage more first-time donors, remind donors to give despite summertime distractions, and to challenge those who can to donate at least twice.

Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center May 2 through Aug. 27 and you are automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.