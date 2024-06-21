Veterans honored ahead of DAS

Troy resident Michael L. “Mick DeHart, gets ready for take-off in a classic T-6 “Texan” aircraft on Thursday, June 20, as part of the events during the week leading up to the 50th anniversary CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show set for this weekend, Saturday-Sunday, June 22-23. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Michael L. “Mick DeHart, wearing in his U.S. Army dress blue uniform, Thursday evening, June 20, was inducted into the Ford Oval of Honor as a member of the Class of 2024 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery and Sheryl Roadcap

DAYTON — Eight local veterans were selected Thursday to become the inaugural riders aboard a classic T-6 “Texan” aircraft as part of the events during the week leading up to the 50th anniversary CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show set for Saturday and Sunday.

Rides in the planes, owned by Legacy Airbase, of Dayton, Nevada, is a way to honor “our heroes,” said Harold Wickham, Legacy Airbase board member and veteran and pilot himself, who also served as crew chief and safety officer on Thursday.

For Troy resident Michael L. “Mick DeHart, Thursday, June 20, 2024, was a memorable date, because he began his day as one of those eight local veterans who got to take a roughly 20 minute ride in a North American T-6 advanced trainer airplane used in WWII around the Dayton, Ohio area. He was one of a handful of veterans from Miami County selected for the fun day.

Following his flight, DeHart donned his U.S. Army dress blue uniform and trekked over to the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio where he was inducted into the Ford Oval of Honor as a member of the Class of 2024.

June 20 was also the date of the 55th anniversary that SSGT DeHart, a highly decorated soldier, was wounded by a rocket propelled grenade during a battle that earned him a Distinguished ServiceCross, the nation’s second highest award for Valor.

DeHart and his wife, Carol, live in Troy. He is retired from the United States Postal Service.

Legacy Airbase provided rides on Thursday to veterans, and will display those planes this weekend, Saturday-Sunday, June 22-23, at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. Legacy Airbase’s mission is: “Honoring Veterans, Sharing History, Giving Back. Our mission is simple …. We are a flight museum actively honoring veterans.”

Wickham said construction on the actual Legacy Airbase in Nevada just broke ground in May 2024. The airbase will include three hangers, a messhall, barracks and an operation center. Choosen veterans, who can apply through Legacy’s website, will be brought to the airbase when completed, for the opportunity to spend the night in the barracks, be awaken at 6 a.m., eat in the messhall, taken in Jeeps to the hangar, then gas-up and fly the planes.

For more information about Leagacy Airbase and its developing program, visit https://legacyairbase.org/

The Dayton Air Show, presented by Kroger, is located at 3700 McCauley Drive, Vandalia, OH 45377. At the 50th anniversary, the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show notes being excited to welcome the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to the Dayton International Airport.

“The Blue Angels will headline a jaw dropping lineup of performers and aircraft ground displays in what will be one of the biggest and most special air shows in Dayton history. The air show features food and fun for fans of all ages. Seating is limited and typically sells out well in advance of the event,” said the air show’s website.

For more information about the 50th anniversary CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, including purchasing tickets visit: https://daytonairshow.com/