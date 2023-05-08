Long Shots driving range to have anniversary celebrations

TROY — Long Shots Bar and Restaurant on South County Road 25A will celebrate it’s one-year anniversary Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14, with a weekend of special activities including live music, golf competitions for charity and a Mother’s Day brunch.

The anniversary weekend will kick off on Friday, May 12, with live music featuring an acoustic set by Cory Breth from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The concert is a free show with no tickets required.

On Saturday, May 13, Long Shots will host the Balls, Brews and Boobs event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m, sponsored by MadTree Brewing and benefiting the Pink Ribbon Good (formerly the Pink Ribbon Girls).

The event will take place on Long Shots’ driving range, and guests who beat the pro in the long drive or skills competition will win a prize. The beat-the-pro event will be cash-only; all proceeds will go directly to the Pink Ribbon Good.

Long Shots will also have a pitcher and pizza deal running, as well as many different MadTree brews on tap, along with a MadTree flight available. There will also be a 50/50 raffle with prizes. More information can be found on Long Shots’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

“We’ve got all kinds of different things going on,” Long Shots owner Ben Johnson said. “The main one is the charity event that we’re doing with the Pink Ribbon Good, to help breast cancer awareness.”

“We have a couple of NCR Pros, that we’re associated with, just from friendships,” he said. “They are going to be up here.”

On Sunday, May 14, Long Shots will host a special Mothers’ Day brunch, serving brunch and cocktails from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out).

“We designed this place to be family-friendly, so we welcome everybody,” Johnson said. “There’s something for everybody to do.”

“Whether you like to golf or not, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “There’s a fantastic patio, there’s ice cream that everybody loves; there’s something for everybody.”