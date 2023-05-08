Miami East BOE OKs Hughes as superintendent

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

CASSTOWN – The Miami East Board of Education met on Monday, May 1, in a special meeting, to approve Eric Hughes as the new superintendent for Miami East Schools.

Hughes’ contract is effective for three school years starting Aug. 1.

The board also approved 10 days for Hughes in order to transition into his position as superintendent.

According to a press release from Miami East Local Schools, Hughes is an experienced teacher and educational leader. A native of southern Ohio, he moved to Kentucky and started his career as an elementary teacher for Boone County Schools. He then became the principal of Franklin Monroe Elementary in Arcanum. After serving in that role for four years, he was the west unit principal for Northmont High School for four years before assuming his current role as principal of Washington Primary School in Piqua. Hughes holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Morehead State University, a master’s degree in instructional leadership from Northern Kentucky University, and credentialing for superintendent licensure from Miami University.

Hughes and his wife, Aubrey, are the parents of two children, Garrison, 13, and Ava,12. Aubrey is a teacher with Newton Local Schools, where she is also the head cross country and assistant high school track coach. Garrison enjoys playing baseball and basketball, while Ava enjoys softball and being creative. In addition to spending time with his family, Hughes enjoys watching sports and fishing.

