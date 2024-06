This year all those who applied for a M-U Alumni Scholarship received one. There were sixteen awarded at the Alumni Banquet on May 17 in the amount of $3,000, and one in the amount of $500. Those awarded scholarships were: Morgan Quesinberry, Rachel Jacobs, Madalyn McGuffey, Shannon Brumbaugh, Braden Schaurer (awarded two scholarships), Kyler Fuller, Carter Berner, Madison Gustin, Ave Berberich, Josh Lucente, Colin Fogle, Savanna Smith, Emma Deeter and Ty Parsons.

Submitted photo