Miami County Animal Shelter recognizes local heroes

TROY — Miami County Animal Control Officers responded to a report of multiple cats being kept in deplorable conditions on Feb. 7.

A total of 39 cats were found in the single residence, many of whom were suffering from malnutrition and upper respiratory illnesses. The officers seized all 39 cats and brought them back to the Miami County Shelter to be assessed, treated, and rehomed.

The influx of cats created a sudden need for more cat-related supplies than the Shelter would normally have on hand. News spread quickly about this need thanks to social media, WHIO-TV, and the Dayton Daily News. Within hours cat food, litter, litter boxes, and treats were pouring through the shelter’s doors. Donations have continued to come in the following weeks. So far almost $5,000 cash donations have been received.

Five local veterinary offices quickly responded to provide the necessary care for these animals. Kay Levan, Practice Coordinator at the Troy Animal Hospital, said that “treating the shelter pets has been a part of [their] mission and passion for many years. Seeing the animals in the care of the shelter thrive and go on to loving forever homes truly feeds our souls.”

As Mary Dudley, practice manager at Thrive Pet Healthcare partner Stonyridge Veterinary Service explained, their practice already has an existing partnership to provide the first wellness visit free of charge for all pets adopted from Shelter. “It broke our hearts to hear about the cats. When Shelter Director Rob Craft reached out to us for help, we knew we could make a difference.” Dr. Kelley Young volunteered to perform spay/neuter surgeries on eight cats who are all recovering nicely.

The Veterinary Science program at the Upper Valley Career Center joined the team of volunteers. “Working with the cats helped emphasize what we stress to students in our classroom,” said Deb Stanfield, DVM, Level I & II Instructor. “Our program likes to support the animal shelter. We can help spay and neuter the shelter animals and our students get experience in the veterinary field at the same time.”

Ray Chester, Business Manager for the West Milton Veterinary Clinic, explains the importance of spaying and neutering the cats as “it provides substantial health benefits that can lead to a longer and healthier life for your cat.” Spaying and neutering cats before they are rehomed is a critical step in the Shelter’s care plan also because it helps to control the pet population, prevents injuries from fighting, and can eliminate odors in the home.

Miami Acres Animal Hospital also partnered to provide much needed services.

The adoption process started this week for cats, with many already finding their “furever” homes.

“The response from the community and our veterinary partners has been overwhelming and heart-warming. We all share a common mission of providing the best lives possible for our local pets,” said Animal Shelter Director Rob Craft.

For more information, contact Rob Craft at 937-332-6919.