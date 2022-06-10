Miami County marriage licenses

By

Jordan Robert Pullins, 34, to Brittany Renee Rose, 32, both of Troy.

Brittany Suzanne Dyas, 27, of Piqua, to Jakob Lawrence Gamble, 27, of Cincinnati.

Samantha Taylor Mains, 22, of Tipp City, to Timothy Jason McNamara, 22, of Pillipsburg.

Scott Andrew Bretland, 58, to Laurie Evans Tesch, 58, both of Tipp City.

Karlee Lynn Calhoun, 23, of Tipp City, to Steven Lee Seybold, 24, of Huber Heights.

Renae Elizabeth Diehl, 18, of Bradford, to Eric Michael Grim, 27, of Arcanum.

Jaclyn Paige Smith, 22, of Vandalia, to Isaac Matthew Flora, 22, of Troy.

Cody Michael Lester, 31, to Mallory Lynn Cunningham, 28, both of Tipp City.

Kristin Ann Bidzilya, 29, to Michael Anthony Mowen, 45, both of Troy.

Zarifa Ismailovna Abbasova, 20, to Timur Mamedov, 26, both of Tipp City.