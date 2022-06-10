Troy-Miami County Public Library installs book lockers

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Residents in Concord Township and in the Miami East School District will have easier access to books and materials they reserve from the Troy-Miami County Public Library with the installation of book lockers in those communities.

The lockers are located at the Robinson Branch of the YMCA, 3060 S. County Road 25-A, Troy, and the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy, and are funded by a federal grant, the American Rescue Plan Act Outreach Grant Initiative.

Book lockers are a simple concept, providing convenient access to library collections, holds, or returns at locations other than the library building. Library patrons can reserve library materials through the online catalog on their computer or smart phone (via www.tmcpl.org) and can choose the remote lockers as the pickup location. They are notified by email, phone call, or text when the item is available at the locker. This is also a convenient option for people who prefer a completely contact-free book pick-up and return option.

“We feel the Robinson Branch is the perfect location,” said Donn Craig, branch director. “Over the course of the year, the Robinson Branch records 500,000 visits from members and guests of all ages. The book locker location will be accessible to anyone in our community. The Miami County YMCA is excited to be included in the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s outreach efforts.”

The locker at the YMCA also has a browsing tower, allowing patrons to browse available books and check one out on the spot.

The funds used to purchase the book lockers were made available by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Outreach Grant Initiative. Utilizing Federal ARPA funds received from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the State Library of Ohio encouraged Ohio libraries of all types to apply for this competitive grant program.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117 or visit www.tmcpl.org.