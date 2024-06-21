Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-7:01 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a complaint of an attempted burglary at the 200 block of Elmwood Avenue in Troy.

THURSDAY

-1:24 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a missing firearm at the 7300 block of Mote Road in Union Township.

-12:14 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft at the 7600 North block of Alcony-Conover Road in Conover.

WEDNESDAY

-10:57 p.m.: traffic offense. Deputies arrested a driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) at the 5500 block of state Route 718 in Newton Township.

-11:15 a.m.: traffic offense. Deputies cited a driver for driving under a suspended license at the Bikeway Parking Lot at the 900 South block of state Route 202 in Staunton Township.

-10:42 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the West Charleston Machine Shop at the 7200 South block of state Route 202 in Bethel Township.

TUESDAY

-7:13 p.m.: domestic dispute. Deputies responded and took one male into custody after a domestic dispute at the A & R Reck mobile home park in Bethel Township.

-4:48 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of West state Route 55 and Rangeline Road in Union Township.

-11:04 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft at the A & R Reck mobile home park in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.