Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter hosts annual Parent-Member Banquet

WEST MILTON — On Saturday, May 13, the Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter hosted their Annual Parent-Member Banquet where they welcomed over 160 parents, members, and special guests.

During the evening members were recognized for achievements such as class leadership awards, CDE participation, and chapter proficiency awards. Discovery, Greenhand, and Chapter degrees were bestowed upon their middle school members, first year members, and second year members respectively.

Additionally, two Honorary Chapter Degrees were awarded to Dave Kress and Anne Kress.

The newly elected officer team was also installed during the banquet were, president, Emma Deeter; vice president,Gavin Spitler; secretary, Triston Perkins; treasurer, Sammy Berry; reporter, Meadow Gabbard; and sentinel, Sophia Luciano.

The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter would also like to extend a special thank you to their banquet donors, Hissong Family Farms, Huffman, Landis, Weaks & Walters Co., L.P.A, Karen and Jack Wellbaum, Kellie and Brad Ritchey, Kress Farms, and Mary K. Miller. “Our banquet would not be possible without their generous contributions,” said a press release.