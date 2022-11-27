On the agendas

Piqua Golf Advisory Board

The Piqua Golf Advisory Board will be meeting at noon on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Echo Hills Golf Course, located at 2100 Echo Lake Drive.

Agendas for city of Piqua meetings can be found at https://piquaoh.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=712.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.