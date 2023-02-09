PAC supports local artists with Art Spark Awards

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council’s (PAC) passion lies in supporting local artists. Whether it’s through offering affordable workshops led by significant artists from all over the nation, hosting the largest non-juried art show in the Miami Valley or premiering a documentary series that highlights local artists, PAC is committed to creating opportunities for creatives in and around Piqua, and they don’t plan on stopping there.

This year, Piqua Arts Council is presenting an award program that benefits individuals looking to further their artistic pursuits – Art Spark Awards. The small awards will range from $250-$500 for those in need of a little help to take professional development, finish a project in their field or further their skills and abilities. The awards will be open to individuals who reside in the 45356 area code, with the application to be available on PAC’s webpage and reviewed on a rolling basis with a 30-day review window.

“Art Spark is all about curating creativity in our community,” states PAC Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “With a little incentive, we hope to encourage artists of all ages and all mediums to kick start a new project, try a new medium, gain experience through professional development or just take the next step with their work.”

The Art Spark Awards are open to creatives of all skillsets, abilities and experience. Artists may practice any art discipline and there is no age restriction. The mission of this program is to simply support all of our Piqua artists who demonstrate strong dedication and promise to the arts.

Applicants are eligible for one award per calendar year. Additional criteria can be found at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/art-spark-awards.