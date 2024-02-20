Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

THURSDAY

-11:19 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Mote Park Community Center on Gordon Street.

-9:28 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of South Wayne Street.

-8:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Hot Head Burrito on Covington Avenue.

-5:15 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Shoe Sensation on East Ash Street. Brandon L. Strohmenger, 31, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-4:21 p.m.: theft, receiving stolen property. John E. Miller, 35, of Piqua, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

-2:18 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Young Street.

-10:56 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Shell on South Street.

-9:23 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 700 block of South Street.

-8:09 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of West North Street.

WEDNESDAY

-1:30 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Spectrum on North Main Street.

-1:17 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Sycamore Street.

-11:32 a.m.: harassment. Austin K. Nunnery, 21, of Piqua, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-11:24 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1100 block of Rutland Drive.

-9:53 a.m.: public indecency. James J. Treon, 70, of Piqua, was charged with public indecency.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.