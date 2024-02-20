Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-7:45 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2500 block of Thornhill Drive.

-6:26 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1100 block of Winchester Drive.

-3:52 p.m.: driving under suspension. Erik D. Henderson, 44, of Dayton, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-10:47 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of Kenton Way.

WEDNESDAY

-2:20 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Rapid Fire Pizza on West Main Street.

-2:21 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of West Franklin Street.

-12:40 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of South Oxford Street.

-9:42 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Casey’s General Store on West Market Street.

-12:38 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of West Race Street.

TUESDAY

-10:39 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Dad’s Convenience Store on South Union Street.

-8:23 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-7:08 p.m. criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1500 block of Leedes Road.

-4:41 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of imperial Court.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.