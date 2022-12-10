Piqua resident wins Battle of Ohio tickets drawing

PIQUA — Piqua donor Tricia Dunn is the winner of the “Battle of Ohio” drawing for two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game Dec. 11 at Paycor Stadium.

Everyone who registered to donate with Community Blood Center Oct. 31 through Dec. 3 was automatically entered in the ticket drawing. CBC totaled 9,010 donor registrations, including 7,802 whole blood, platelet and plasma donations, and 1,489 first time donors.

Tricia entered the drawing when she donated Nov. 7 at the Emerson employee blood drive. Tricia started donating in 2013 and has been a regular supporter of the Emerson blood drives since 2014.

“Oh wow!” Dunn said when she learned she was the ticket winner. “Me and my husband are Bengals fans, and my dad was a Browns fan. He passed away in August. Our last name is Brown and my dad was a Browns fan his whole life.”

Dunn will go to the game with her husband Chad Thompson, and it will be bittersweet for both. They are newlyweds and Thompson’s son from a previous marriage passed away in May.

“His son was a Browns fan,” said Dunn. “I’ll probably be crying the whole game.”

“I would love to have taken my dad,” Dunn said, but they’re already planning a tribute. “I’ll wear my Bengals jersey and Chad will wear his Browns jersey,” she said.