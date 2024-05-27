Piqua Rotary Club gives scholarships to 2024 grads

PIQUA — Six members of the Class of 2024 have been named recipients of $1,000 merit scholarships by the Piqua Rotary Club, a tradition which dates back over 80 years.

Since that time the Piqua Rotary Scholarship Fund has distributed over $500,000 in scholarships to an estimated 500-plus worthy young men and women planning to pursue their college education.

Four of this year’s recipients from Piqua High School were recently honored at a Rotary meeting and luncheon at St. Paul Church. Dr. Douglas Hulme presented the awards to the selected grads. Two additional recipients from Lehman Catholic High School were presented their scholarships at the school’s annual Awards Night by Rotarian Sharon Semanie.

PHS students receiving scholarships included Logan Thompson, son of Virginia Thompson, who plans to attend Kent State University and major in sports administration; Alyssa Hollopeter, daughter of Aaron Hollopeter and Stephanie Younce, who plans to study business at Wright State University; Marin Funderburg, daughter of Nathaniel and Rachel Funderburg, who plans to attend the Ohio State University and major in political science; and Alexandria Preston, daughter of Jason Preston and Nicole Lacy, who is eyeing a major in music education at Bowling Green State University.

Lehman recipients included Donovan O’Leary, son of Robert and Rosemary O’Leary, who plans to attend Findlay University and major in exercise science; and Aubri Karn, daughter of Trenton and Andrea Karn, who plans to study education at Wright State University-Lake Campus.