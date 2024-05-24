Piqua seeks residents for historic review commission

PIQUA—The city of Piqua is seeking residents to serve on the newly formed City Historic Review Commission (CHRC).

The Piqua City Commission passed an ordinance creating the CHRC on Tuesday, May 21. Under the terms of the ordinance the CHRC will be the final determining body for the appropriateness of modifications and improvements to historical structures within the City of Piqua as well as to designate local landmarks.

The CHRC will meet quarterly on a schedule determined by appointed members. The new committee will include the Piqua city planner, a non-voting member from the Piqua Commission, and one member who represents the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association board.

Additionally, the Piqua Commission will appoint four members who are residents of Piqua that are not an official or employee of the city. Members shall also be experts in and/or have experience in the fields of architecture, architectural history, history, archaeology, planning or related disciplines.

Residents who meet the above criteria and are interested in being considered for appointment by the Piqua City Commission to the CHRC must complete an application by noon eastern time Friday, May 31.

For more information or to apply, go to piquaoh.gov/1604/City-Historic-Review-Commission-CHRC, or call the Piqua Community Services Director Kyle Hinkelman at 937-778-2049.