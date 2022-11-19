Religion briefs

First United Church of Christ services

TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.

Come for coffee and fellowship each Sunday before worship. During worship, the Rev. Lauren Allen will share an inspirational message for adults and children alike.

Richards Chapel UMC services

TROY — Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 831 McKaig Ave. in Troy invites the community to join them for worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday.

You will be welcomed by warm and caring people. Pastor Kima Cunningham will be the messenger of God’s word each week.

Those who are unable to attend can participate at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live by visiting the Rev. Kima Cunningham’s Facebook page.

Richards Chapel’s lunch program also provides free hot lunches to anyone needing a meal from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday each week.

First Lutheran holds services

TROY — First Lutheran Church of Troy is back to public worship and invites the community to weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

AA-Open Group will be held at 6 a.m. on Mondays, and AA-Men’s Group will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

First Lutheran of Troy is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, and can be contacted at 937-335-2323 or [email protected] Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

First United Methodist Church

TROY — Troy First UMC holds traditional Sunday services at 8 and 11 a.m. at 110 W. Franklin St. in Troy, a contemporary service at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays in their First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., and a recovery service on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. also at the First Place Christian Center.

Westminster Presbyterian Church services

PIQUA – Westminster Presbyterian Church invites the community to join them for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday with the Rev. Josh Rodriguez officiating. Services are family friendly and feature traditional music of the season. All are welcome and they look forward to seeing everyone.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, and you can call 937-773-0564 with questions.

Piqua Association of Churches (PAC)

PIQUA — The PAC Choir continues to rehearse Christmas Music on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Piqua Christian Church, 2969 W. State Route 185. The PAC Choir will be performing on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in the food court. For more information or questions, contact Jeanne Martin at 937-214-3021.

Piqua Association of Churches Community Thanksgiving Service will be hosted at Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St., Piqua, on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. Pastor Jamie Wellman will present the message. There will be prayers of thanks, congregational singing and music by the PAC Choir. Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Bethany Center. This is for the entire community and all are invited.

First Brethren Church

PLEASANT HILL — Starting Oct. 5, the First Brethren Church, 210 N. Church St., will be hosting a kid’s night every Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event is for children aged 3-8 who are potty trained. The event is to help kids learn about Jesus, play games and worship together. For more information call the church at 937-676-2802.

The First Brethren Church is hosting a Thanksgiving celebration on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the First Brethren Church at 210 N. Church St. in Pleasant Hill. A special message will be given by Pastor Fred Bernhard of the Church of the Brethren and an offering of non-perishable food or cash will be taken for the Newton Food Pantry. Refreshments will be served following the service.