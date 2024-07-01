Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

June 23-29

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, during the week of June 23-29, 2024, Spirit EMS responded to four emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County, which is one more than the previous week.

All three calls took place in the Houston EMS district, covering Loramie and Washington townships, including the village of Lockington, but excluding the Village of Russia.

Two patients were transported from the scene last week. In the two cases, patients accidentally set off their medical alarms and the EMS unit was canceled before arriving at the scene. Spirit EMS was assisted at one medical emergency by Russia Fire first responders. In all four instances, the ambulance responded from the Houston station located on Russia-Houston Road.

Both patients transported were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS successfully responded to 100% of its dispatched calls for the week.