TROY — The Dayton Vet Center will be offering a Talk Group at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM), at 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy starting on Aug. 7.

Anyone interested in learning more about the group or joining, please call Scott at 937-321-4467. The Vet Center staff will be on site at the museum on: June 26, and July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer questions, and enroll eligible veterans and active-duty service members.

Eligibility: Veteran or current service member who has been deployed to a hostile area.

Registration is required to participate.

The MVVM can be reached at 937-332-8852 on through its website at http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org/ ,