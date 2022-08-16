Three Edison State faculty members receive promotions

PIQUA — Edison State Community College announced the promotion of three full-time faculty members during a recent all-college meeting.

Dr. Thomas Martinez, a professor of anatomy and physiology, and Dr. Brian Murphy, a professor of mathematics and physics, are both from the Piqua campus and were both promoted to associate professors.

The rank of associate professor requires that the individual holds a master’s degree in the discipline for which they are hired, demonstrates and can explain characteristics of effective teaching, provides support to students outside of the classroom, demonstrates the ability to provide curriculum leadership, continues professional growth, and provides service to the college. They must complete three full academic years since their last promotion.

Brad Lentz, a professor of agriculture from the Rossburg campus, was promoted to assistant professor.

The rank of assistant professor requires that the individual holds a master’s degree in the discipline for which they are hired, demonstrates characteristics of effective teaching, provides support to students outside the classroom, shows initiative in curriculum development, continues professional growth, and participates in college activities. They must complete two full academic years since their last promotion.