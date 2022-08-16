University of Dayton adult music program to host open house

DAYTON — The University of Dayton New Horizons Music Program will kick off its 2022-23 season with an open house from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Temple Beth Or at 5275 Marshall Road in Washington Township.

The open house offers the chance to meet some members and instructors, try various instruments, register for the program and listen to music while enjoying light snacks. Cash or check will be the only accepted forms of payment to register.

This music program is for adults who have never played an instrument, are rusty after years of not playing, or are seeking to meet and play with others who share their love of music.

UD New Horizons has a beginning band, two concert bands, two jazz bands, a beginning string orchestra and an intermediate string orchestra. Professional instructors conduct the bands and give group lessons in playing flute, oboe, bassoon, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, French horn, trombone, baritone/euphonium, tuba, percussion instruments, violin, viola, cello and string bass.

For more information about the open house or UD New Horizons, contact Anna Fricker at 937-239-7445 or [email protected]

All participants in the University of Dayton New Horizons Music Program are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce risks to themselves and others in our community; any unvaccinated participant acknowledges that unvaccinated status carries with it certain risks and voluntarily accepts those risks by their participation.