Troy Christian will celebrate graduation on May 25

Troy Christian Class of 2024 Waltz Gerig

TROY — Troy Christian High School will hold its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center.

The Class of 2024’s class verse, used in place of a motto, is: “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.” 1 Timothy 4:12 (NIV) The school’s colors are green and gold.

Troy Christian High School’s valedictorian is Ryan Waltz; the salutatorian is Jillian Gerig.

A total of 49 seniors will receive their diplomas at the graduation celebration. The Class of 2024 includes Olivia Ammon, Jamie Barnard, Conner Bollinger, Christian Brusman, Braden Chambers, Lainey Crawford, Ainsley Davis, Carter Dickerson, Carson Dyer, Katlynne Edwards, Alex Free, Jillian Gerig, Ethan Grise, Gwen Harris, Kathleen Johnson, Vaughn King, Andrew Knostman, Camden Koukol, Mason Lane, Brooklyn Lavy, Emma Leighner, Seth Mays, Paul McDonald, Goldie Miller, Landon Misirian, Tatum Moore, Josiah Myers, Joshua Patel, Parker Penrod, Braedon Perando, Lisa Pinsenschaum, Caleb Reno, Nathaniel Rudd, Frank Rupnik IV, Jenna Russell, Brayden Sawyer, Kyndle Scales, Sarah Schroer, Kayla Seagraves, Elara Shoemaker, Hunter Smith, Ava Subler, Abigail Twiss, Annie Twiss, Carsen Voisinet, Ryan Waltz, Absalon Williamson, Josie Wilson and Matthew Wynne.