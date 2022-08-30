Troy Civic Band ‘End of Summer’ concert set for Labor Day

TROY — Troy’s own river bank, along the Great Miami River at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., is where Troy Civic Band will present a free “End of Summer” outdoor concert at 7 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 5. The 60-member band uses the Treasure Island pavilion as its performance home.

Trumpet soloist, John Slonaker, will perform a jazz and swing feature from “Ray Anthony’s Songbook.” Ray Anthony was a member of the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Slonaker is a well-known music instructor who directed the Troy Civic Band during the 1970s. Fast-forward to the year 2000, when the Troy Civic Band was revived under the encouragement of Troy’s former Mayor Pete Jenkins. Directors Bill and Kathy McIntosh have worked with the city of Troy, the Troy Foundation, Troy Main Street, Troy City Schools, Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and hundreds of corporate and private donors to keep the Troy Civic Band thriving.

Former mayor Mike Beamish used to bicycle to concerts on the downtown square at Prouty Plaza stage and band shell. When the Treasure Island riverfront property was developed, the terraced amphitheater and pavilion became the location of Troy Civic Band’s outdoor concerts. Beamish initiated the Treasure Island location by conducting a march at one of the concerts. Troy’s current Mayor Maggie Oda is a huge supporter of all things “Troy” and is in attendance at most concerts.

When Troy Civic Band began performing at Treasure Island Park, it was unknown that during the concert there would usually be a breeze through the venue and a sunset to watch. Plenty of free parking, handicapped accessibility, picnic tables and on-site restrooms complete the venue. Attendees can bring their tail-gating chairs or sit on the concrete terraces to view the concert pavilion.

The Labor Day Concert at 7 p.m. will feature music from films, including ragtime, jazz and marches. For information and directions call 937-335-1178.