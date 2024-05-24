Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-12:28 a.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 100 block of Harrison Street.

THURSDAY

-6:18 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 1700 block of Saratoga Drive.

-4:51 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 300 block of West Water Street.

-9:00 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint burglary of at Full of Life Chiropractic on West Main Street.

WEDNESDAY

-6:07 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at West Troy Tool and Machine on Olympic Drive.

-4:20 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at State Route 718 and McKaig Road.

-3:43 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

-2:47 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Kettering Hospital located at 600 W. Main St.

-10:54 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Paul G Duke Park at 1670 Troy-Sidney Road.

-7:22 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the central block of Monroe Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.