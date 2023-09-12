Versailles Rehabilitation, Healthcare Center hosts fun fair

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center’s Activities Director Bambi McClure, dressed like a clown, paints the faces of children who attended the Community Fun Fair recently held at the skilled nursing care facility. Submitted photo | Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center recently celebrated summer with a free Community Fun Fair held at the skilled nursing care facility.

A day of family fun was enjoyed by local visitors, residents, and staff who came out to enjoy the festivities in August, said a press release from the nursing care facility.

“It is nice to be able to bring the community together again for an afternoon of fun that was enjoyed by people of all ages,” said Rose Holicker, administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in the release. “I’d like to thank the many supporters and participants who made this celebration a success.”

Versailles Rehab holds multiple community events throughout the year, to engage with neighbors and residents in and around Versailles. Some of the more popular events include visits by the Easter Bunny, Halloween trick-or-treat, and holiday lights displays.

Completing the festive atmosphere at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center’s Community Fun Fair were classic games such as ring toss, skee ball, and sack races. Kids enjoyed other fun activities such as a miniature bouncy house, sack races, and face painting. Live music was provided by Mr. Bob Koeller. Food choices included everything from corn dogs and nachos and cheese to funnel cakes.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is a 112-bed post-acute rehab and skilled nursing facility in Versailles, providing long-term care, short-term care, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, physical therapy, rehab-to-home, speech therapy, hospice care, respite care, and a secure memory care unit. The center is currently accepting new admissions for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. For further information, please contact Beth Bell, Senior Director of Business Development at 937-418-6852 or visit the Versailles website at www.versaillesrehab.com.