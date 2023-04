To the editor:

I have worked in the non-profit community with Bill Lutz for many years. I know of his integrity, leadership, commitment, and his passion for the city of Troy. He has excellent experience in local government, and he is willing and able to bring that to bear in the office of Mayor. In the upcoming primary, I would urge my fellow Trojans to vote for Bill Lutz for Mayor in the Republican Primary.

John Jung

Troy