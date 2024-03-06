Vote for Sheriff Duchak

To the editor:

I would like to express my support for the re-election of Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak. As a retired law enforcement officer I have known Dave since he started his law enforcement career at the Covington Police Department and then was hired as a road deputy for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. I have maintained a friendship with Dave as he was promoted to Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Chief Deputy and elected as your Sheriff. He is the only candidate with real experience and a proven track record running the day to day operations of the Sheriff’s Office and operating the Incarceration Facility.

Sheriff Duchak has the leadership qualities to continue leading the Sheriff’s Office in the right direction. He has assembled a very competent leadership team. He understands the importance of working with his staff as a team to successfully accomplish the goals of the Sheriff’s Office to better serve the citizens and visitors of Maimi County. Dave also values relationships and communication with outside agencies. He has an excellent record of working with area police departments as well as the prosecutor’s office and the county commissioners.

Please research the qualifications of both candidates. You will find Sheriff Duchak has a strong law enforcement background with the experience, professional skills and proven leadership to be re-elected as your Miami County Sheriff.

Paul Veneroni

Lake Havasu City, AZ