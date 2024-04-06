Weekend Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team picked up two wins over Fairborn Friday in MVL action.
The Trojans finished up Wednesday’s suspended game and won 16-3 in five innings and won a second game 9-5.
In the first game, Ryder Kirtley swung the big bat, going 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and eight RBIs.
Brody Hoke was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Aidan Gorman was 2-for-2.
Matthew Hempker was 2-for-4 and Caleb Akins had a double.
Akins, Gorman and Nathan McDowell combined on a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.
Troy got a hard working 9-5 in the second game.
Hayden Frey was 3-for-4 with a double and Akins was 2-for-3.
Kirtley, Hempker and Carson Riddle had two RBIs each.
Jake Reinhardt and Liam Evilsizor combined on a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking four.
Piqua 14,
Xenia 2
ThePiqua baseball team went on the road for a win Friday.
Owen Shawler led the Indians, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Trent Laughman also had three RBIs and Zander Mason was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Mason Davis and Ben Lavey were both 2-for-3.
Mason Davis pitched a five-hitter, striking out three and walking three.
Tippecanoe 10,
West Carrollton 0
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team completed a sweep of West Carrollton Friday.
Landon Muihlenkamp was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Bryce Eckert was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Peyton Schultz added two RBIs.
Braden Burgbacher and Andrew McKinney combined on a five-hitter, striking our six and walking two.
Miami East 7,
Riverside 4
DEGRAFF — The Miami East baseball team got a road win in TRC action Friday.
Jack Hamaker was 2-for-3 and Luke Hamaker had two RBIs.
Carson Smith and Owen Haak combined on a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.
Lehman Catholic 8,
Covington 1
COVINGTON — The Lehman Catholic baseball team used a five-run sixth inning to break open a close game.
Turner Lachey had two RBIs and Seth Kennedy was 2-for-5.
Korbin Schmiesing pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking seven.
Tyler Jay had a RBI single for Covington.
Jay, Ashton Skaggs, Jacob Tipps and Carson Taylor combined on a five -hitter, striking out nine and walking nine.
Bethel 12,
Milton-Union 0
WEST MILTON — The Bethel baseball team got a road win Friday.
Luke Gray pitched the first six innings for Bethel, striking out 14.
He combined with Evan Goodman on a one-hitter, striking out 16 and walking one.
Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-3 wit ha double and Braylon Schroeder was 2-for-3.
Christian Barker was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Grant Bean was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Bryce Ballard had two RBIs and Anderson Mohler was 2-for-4.
Peyton Nichols had a base hit for Milton-Union.
Wyatt Kimmel, Gavin Guess, Nichols and Karson Stone combined to strikeout five and walk six.
Troy Christian 13,
Northridge 0
DAYTON — The Troy Christian baseball team got a TRC win Friday.
Marcus O’Neal had a double and three RBIs and Andrew Knostman was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Judah Simmon had two RBIs and Camden Koukol doubled.
Simmons pitched a one-hitter, striking out 10.
Bradford 7,
National Trail 1
NEW PARIS — The Bradford baseball team got a win on the road Friday.