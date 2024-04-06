Weekend Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team picked up two wins over Fairborn Friday in MVL action.

The Trojans finished up Wednesday’s suspended game and won 16-3 in five innings and won a second game 9-5.

In the first game, Ryder Kirtley swung the big bat, going 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and eight RBIs.

Brody Hoke was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Aidan Gorman was 2-for-2.

Matthew Hempker was 2-for-4 and Caleb Akins had a double.

Akins, Gorman and Nathan McDowell combined on a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.

Troy got a hard working 9-5 in the second game.

Hayden Frey was 3-for-4 with a double and Akins was 2-for-3.

Kirtley, Hempker and Carson Riddle had two RBIs each.

Jake Reinhardt and Liam Evilsizor combined on a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking four.

Piqua 14,

Xenia 2

ThePiqua baseball team went on the road for a win Friday.

Owen Shawler led the Indians, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Trent Laughman also had three RBIs and Zander Mason was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Mason Davis and Ben Lavey were both 2-for-3.

Mason Davis pitched a five-hitter, striking out three and walking three.

Tippecanoe 10,

West Carrollton 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team completed a sweep of West Carrollton Friday.

Landon Muihlenkamp was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Bryce Eckert was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Peyton Schultz added two RBIs.

Braden Burgbacher and Andrew McKinney combined on a five-hitter, striking our six and walking two.

Miami East 7,

Riverside 4

DEGRAFF — The Miami East baseball team got a road win in TRC action Friday.

Jack Hamaker was 2-for-3 and Luke Hamaker had two RBIs.

Carson Smith and Owen Haak combined on a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Lehman Catholic 8,

Covington 1

COVINGTON — The Lehman Catholic baseball team used a five-run sixth inning to break open a close game.

Turner Lachey had two RBIs and Seth Kennedy was 2-for-5.

Korbin Schmiesing pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking seven.

Tyler Jay had a RBI single for Covington.

Jay, Ashton Skaggs, Jacob Tipps and Carson Taylor combined on a five -hitter, striking out nine and walking nine.

Bethel 12,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Bethel baseball team got a road win Friday.

Luke Gray pitched the first six innings for Bethel, striking out 14.

He combined with Evan Goodman on a one-hitter, striking out 16 and walking one.

Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-3 wit ha double and Braylon Schroeder was 2-for-3.

Christian Barker was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Grant Bean was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Bryce Ballard had two RBIs and Anderson Mohler was 2-for-4.

Peyton Nichols had a base hit for Milton-Union.

Wyatt Kimmel, Gavin Guess, Nichols and Karson Stone combined to strikeout five and walk six.

Troy Christian 13,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Troy Christian baseball team got a TRC win Friday.

Marcus O’Neal had a double and three RBIs and Andrew Knostman was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Judah Simmon had two RBIs and Camden Koukol doubled.

Simmons pitched a one-hitter, striking out 10.

Bradford 7,

National Trail 1

NEW PARIS — The Bradford baseball team got a win on the road Friday.