PTA program receives grants for residual limb–wrapping models

TA students Michael Peyton, left, and Dawson Taylor use the program’s new residual limb–wrapping models. Courtesy photo

PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) program received a $1,000 mini-grant from The Edison Foundation and a $350 grant from the General Fund of The Troy Foundation. These grants, along with departmental funds, went toward purchasing four new residual limb–wrapping models.

Old models used in the program, constructed with PVC pipe, Styrofoam, and dowel rods, often rolled over during lab activities. This resulted in an inefficient and unrealistic experience for students.

“With the new models, students can get a realistic perspective on how to wrap a residual limb. This has provided a better and less frustrating lab experience,” said Erynn Hanford, Academic Coordinator of Clinical Education for the Physical Therapist Assistant Program and Associate Professor at Edison State.

“Fourteen students have wrapped residual limbs with the new models with no evidence of frustration or expressions of exasperation,” Hanford added. “It was a much more enjoyable experience for them.”

Offered exclusively through Edison State at Troy, the PTA program prepares students to provide physical therapy services under the direction and supervision of physical therapists in various settings. This is an exciting career for those who want to put their motivational, creative problem-solving, and people skills to work helping others.

Physical therapist assistants work as a team to provide rehabilitative therapies to populations including athletes, children, adults of various ages, and those recovering from an illness or injury. These therapies improve daily independence and quality of life by maximizing balance, strength, alignment, coordination, flexibility, and overall mobility.

The Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE) accredits the Edison State PTA program.

Learn more about the program by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/programs.